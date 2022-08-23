WaultSwap (WEX) Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. WaultSwap has a market cap of $14,962.28 and approximately $11,278.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaultSwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00107993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00249348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00031160 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap (CRYPTO:WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

