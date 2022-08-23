WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $214.43 million and $10.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00065965 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,919,971,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,433,479 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.