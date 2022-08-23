WAX (WAXP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.43 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, WAX has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $210.56 million and $12.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000679 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00069299 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,919,665,650 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,167,335 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

