Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

8/18/2022 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $238.00.

7/19/2022 – Cummins was given a new $249.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $281.00 to $267.00.

7/7/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $281.00 to $267.00.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $225.81. 12,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,899. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.45.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cummins

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.