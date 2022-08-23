Wells Fargo & Company Trims StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price to $10.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $51,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

