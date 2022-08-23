Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Lifted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. 37,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

