West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading 0.3% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$120.25 and last traded at C$118.83. 190,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 535,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$111.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.96%.

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

