Westwood Wealth Management Makes New $13.81 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,814,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 5.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

