Westwood Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 894,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,685,000 after buying an additional 130,655 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 402,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. 173,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,425. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.