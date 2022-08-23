Westwood Wealth Management Sells 13,341 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. 435,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

