Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,260,000 after purchasing an additional 707,233 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.