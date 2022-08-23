White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 1.3% Higher

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 38,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
White Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$59.84 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.
White Gold Company Profile
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.
