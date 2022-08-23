Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,060 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1,386.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

