Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,701 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.6 %

ALB traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $280.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

