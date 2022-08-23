Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 338.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.41. 83,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

