Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 350,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

