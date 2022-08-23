Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $812,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 140,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,502. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.