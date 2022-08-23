Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,551 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 941,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851,212. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

