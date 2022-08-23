Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,334 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

