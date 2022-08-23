Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.38. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89.

