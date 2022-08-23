Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

NFLX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.20. 113,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

