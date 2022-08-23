Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stake Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $9,616,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209,582 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 11,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

