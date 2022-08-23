Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Whole Earth Coin has a total market cap of $35,523.70 and approximately $21,281.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Whole Earth Coin Coin Profile
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
