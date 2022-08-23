William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 44,188 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $123,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $452.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.46. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.28.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.