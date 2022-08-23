William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 544,570 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.46% of Owens & Minor worth $115,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.6 %

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

