William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lam Research worth $89,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $456.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.39 and its 200 day moving average is $492.21. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

