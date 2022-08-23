William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $102.83 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 486,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $102,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -219.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Stephens cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

