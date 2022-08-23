William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $48.31 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.66% of Ducommun worth $48,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DCO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

