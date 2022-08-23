William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $78.76 Million Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.66% of Stem worth $78,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Stem by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

STEM stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

