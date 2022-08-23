William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $136.90 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 513,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $136,901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

