William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,219 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.75% of Spectrum Brands worth $63,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,801,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.