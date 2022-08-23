William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,318,514 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,318,514 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Insmed worth $84,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

