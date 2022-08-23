William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,193 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Matador Resources worth $71,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

MTDR opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

