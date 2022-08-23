William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 24,935 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,935 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.39% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $55,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile



ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.



