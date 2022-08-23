William H. Gates III Acquires 37,255 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. 722,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

