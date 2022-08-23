Wing Finance Price Hits $12.02 (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00055829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,783 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.