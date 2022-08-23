WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 675,454 shares.The stock last traded at $32.47 and had previously closed at $32.09.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 709.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

