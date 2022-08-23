Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Worldline Trading Down 3.3 %

Worldline stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Worldline has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

