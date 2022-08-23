Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 9.7% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,528.72 or 1.00048446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $223.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00056121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00026876 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,262 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

