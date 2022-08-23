WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

