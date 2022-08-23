Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.20

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.20 ($16.53) and last traded at €16.26 ($16.59), with a volume of 13532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.28 ($16.61).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.54.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

