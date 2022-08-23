X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Holdings Cut by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co decreased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,842,448 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 2.17% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $92,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,673.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 124,209 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HYLB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 250,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,054. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

