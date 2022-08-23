YAM V1 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.15 million and $15,635.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078902 BTC.

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

