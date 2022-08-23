YetiSwap Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. YetiSwap has a market cap of $107,428.62 and $42,633.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YetiSwap Coin Trading
