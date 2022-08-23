Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $166,105.12 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $166,105.12 and approximately $54,437.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

