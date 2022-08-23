ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,483.49 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $149,483.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00307043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00117235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00080872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.