Zebi Token Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $124,116.52 and approximately $509.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,247,008,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,916,309 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

