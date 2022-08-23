ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66,401.66

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $66,401.66 and $10,483.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 68.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008520 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “



