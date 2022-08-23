Zenfuse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,215.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Zenfuse has a market cap of $849,650.34 and approximately $6,215.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.