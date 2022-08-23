Zero Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Zero has a total market cap of $98,008.15 and $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00307247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00119653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00080819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,805,845 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

